Witcher 2 footage shows non-linear dungeons and giant flaming golems

Nearly 20 minutes of footage from The Witcher 2 has been shown at the CD Projekt conference. The first video shows Geralt breaking out of prison using two different approaches, a sneaky non lethal method and a more exciting, stab-happy approach. The second video showcases the huge new locations generated by The Witcher 2's revamped engine. The flaming battlefield full of warring golems is particularly impressive. You'll find both videos embedded below.

The Witcher 2 is due to be released on May 17th next year, and can be pre-ordered from Good Old Games now. For more information check out The Witcher 2 site .

[via Joystiq ]