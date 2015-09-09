Windows 10 heads towards 100 million installs, more updates on the way

Microsoft's vice president of marketing for Windows and devices, Yusuf Mehdi, took to Twitter a couple of weeks ago to share some interesting facts about Windows 10's first month in wide release.

The big one, as reported on August 26, is that more than 75 million devices are now running Windows 10. Word on the street is that Windows 10 is now closing in on the 100 million mark. Those 75 million devices are spread across 192 countries, which is only one off the total number of sovereign states recognized by the UN. More than 90,000 unique PC or tablet models have upgraded to Windows 10, with even some devices that were manufactured in 2007 making the upgrade.

In other Windows news, Microsoft has released a few important security updates this week, fixing flaws within Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge, and plugging vulnerabilities in Microsoft Graphics and Microsoft Office.

As for the future of Windows 10, the Threshold 2 update (the original codename for Windows 10 was Threshold) is expected to be available in early November. It’s currently available to those who are part of the Windows Insiders program. According to WinBeta, the update will be refining the user interface with updated icons, as well as bringing back window animations on Store-specific apps. Additionally, context menus are being changed from pure white to slightly gray, which will be a bit nicer to look at, particularly at night.

Insider Program updates are also bringing Cortana to more countries, including Canada, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and India in the near future. Microsoft is also working on two larger updates for Windows 10 codenamed Redstone, which are expected to roll out mid-late 2016.