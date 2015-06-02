Win Premium tickets to ESL One Frankfurt 2015!

ESL One Frankfurt is one of the last major Dota 2 LAN events before The International 2015. It's running from Saturday the 20th of June to Sunday the 21st, and will feature a roster of the best Dota 2 teams in the world competing for a prize pool in excess of $250,000.

It takes place in the Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt - a massive Olympic football stadium with space to house a bunch of activities in addition to the main event. I attended in 2014 and had a really good time: it makes for a great primer for The International, there's lots to do and the standard of the production is high.

Wanna go? You're in luck! We have two pairs of Premium tickets to give away, worth 200€ each. These give you access to VIP seating plus free drinks and food for the entire weekend, a goodie bag, signing sessions, your very own Secret Shop and a to-be-revealed in-game item. Premium seats are currently sold out for the event - if you didn't get them before, this might be your last chance.

We're going to be giving these tickets away via a raffle. To enter, stick your e-mail address in the field below. We'll open it up for 24 hours, from 5pm GMT on the 2nd of June to 5pm GMT on the 3rd. At that point, two lucky winners will receive their tickets via e-mail.

This giveaway is available to everybody, but winners will need to arrange their own transport and accommodation for the event.

If you miss out on a ticket this time around, keep an eye out for PC Gamer's daily match coverage. Until then, the ESL Dota 2 Twitter account is posting updates in the run-up to the event.

Good luck, and have fun!