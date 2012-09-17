Win one of seven Mists of Pandaria strategy guides

BradyGames have announced their Official Strategy Guide for Mists of Pandaria, and, to celebrate, they're letting us give away seven of them.

The book, which comes to some 400 pages of sumptuous illustration and pure, unadulterated game-fact, launches on September 25th, and promises newb-friendly primers and hardcore insights aplenty. It's yours for £14.99 for the regular version or £19.99 for the hardback Limited Edition, which comes with a piece of "collector's" art, 32 extra pages of concept drawings, and an excerpt from a forthcoming Warcraft novel.

Alternatively, you could keep your cold hard cash, and just win one of our two Limited Editions, or one of our five vanilla copies of the strategy guide. All you have to do is tell us which new class you would add to the game and why, preferably in an email sent to pcgamer@futurenet.com with the subject line "Give me pandas or give me death".