Win MVP tickets to the Esports Championship Series finals in London

Got an eye to catch some top-tier pro CS:GO in the UK? You’re in luck. Courtesy of ECS, we’ve got ten pairs of MVP tickets to give away for the finals at The SSE Arena, Wembley from June 25-26. Not only will these tickets get you and a friend access to the games on both days, but you’ll also receive a limited ECS scarf and entry to a special ‘MVP’ seating area at centre stage. They’re normally priced at £50 per person.

If you win you’ll need to make your own way to London and, if you choose to stay overnight, sort out your own accommodation. To enter, all you need to do is answer the question below:

Who is the captain of the highest-placed European team in the Esports Championship Series Season 1?

Mail your answers to pcgamerpro@pcgamer.com and remember to include your full name and email address. The first ten correct answers will each receive a pair of tickets. For more information on the event itself, click here.

The cutoff for this competition is Wednesday June 15 at 12:00 BST.

GL HF!

Click here for our competition terms and conditions.