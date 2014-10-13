Win access to the Landmark beta

Landmark is a massively multiplayer game about building your own structures using a clever, destructible voxel engine. You explore the world and then plant your landmark to claim territory. Within your space, you can create anything you like, and the results can be spectacular. We've dabbled with the tools ourselves, but couldn't match the community's strangest efforts.

How would you like to grab a spade and start building your own masterpiece? We've got 20,000 beta codes to give away, each one granting seven days access to the current Landmark beta. All you have to do to enter is pop your email address into the box below. 20,000 winners will be randomly picked when the giveaway concludes this Thursday. Good luck!