Win a year's subscription to EVE Online

EVE Online is a crazy place. People get suicide-bombed for being rich . Other players throw competitive tournaments for in-game bribes . The developers are just as insane: driving boats, hanging out with the President of Iceland , and launching replica EVE pods into space .

It's one of the most interesting communities in PC gaming today, but it's also intimidating. So we're going to help you get started.

We've got 52 codes to give away this week. 50 of them are box codes that unlock the game give you 30 days of playtime. These can only be used on new accounts. We also have 2 mega-codes that grant a year's worth of playtime on any already-existing account.

Both codes can be redeemed at this website .

To enter, simply leave a comment on this post telling us a particularly memorable moment you've experienced in a multiplayer game. Also say whether or not you have an existing EVE account. The winners will be selected at random on Friday, June 22 and we'll contact them directly at the email address used to register their account on this site.

Even if you don't win, you can try out EVE Online's 14-day trial . Once you're in-game, I highly recommend looking up the EVE University corporation , who've been dedicated to helping new players learn the game for years. Oh, and don't trust anyone.