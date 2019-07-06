Win a trip to actual space by playing a lot of Warframe

Of all of the ways to find yourself on a spaceship, playing a lot of Warframe might be the cheapest. At Tennocon 2019, developer Digital Extremes announced a contest to win $250,000 towards a trip to space.

Contestants can earn extra chances to win by playing Warframe every day. The contest runs until December 31, 2019, so you have plenty of time to grind your heart out to become a true spaceninja. The contest is a pretty clever way to encourage players to jump into Warframe, but I'm curious to hear more details about the prize itself.

The winner receives $250k toward the trip, but does that mean they'll have to pay for a portion of it? Sounds like it could get expensive fast. The contest is currently light on details—the only thing shared beyond the trailer is an official website page, but it's really just an ad for the game. Steven is on location at Tennocon and has a lot of exciting Warframe news to share, so keep an eye on our feed.