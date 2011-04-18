Win a copy of Portal 2! (US only)

UPDATE: The evaluation is complete! Say congrats to our ten lucky test subjects: Foster Powell, Caleb Thompson, Harmony Michelle Hewitt, Nichole Andrianos, Sean Byron Campbell, Matthew Parrish, Trey Kreis, Jimmy Puente, Cory Monroe, and Vega Vaikyuko! Thanks to everyone who entered—may there be portals in all of your near futures.

The return of GLaDOS is upon us! The Portal 2 launch is tantalizingly close, and it's definitely worth getting excited about . While you watch the seconds tick away, you can pass the time by entering to win a free copy for yourself—if you haven't already preordered and preloaded—or a prospective co-op buddy. We've got 10 to hand out, straight from Valve's magical Steam code factory (which we assume is powered by pure liquefied unicorn). Hit Read More to find out how to enter, and tell your friends!

How do you enter to win? It's simple: you need only like us on Facebook , then comment on this Facebook post to throw your name in the hat for the random drawing.

Remember, winners will have to accept a Facebook friend request from our prize delivery account to collect your goodies (you can safely de-friend it afterward). Also, you may only enter once.

Since we want to make sure that our winners can play tonight, this contest has a short fuse: we're drawing the winners at 10 PM (Pacific time) tonight. Don't delay - enter now!