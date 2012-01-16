Will you renew your Star Wars: The Old Republic subscription?

Star Wars: The Old Republic has been out for almost a month, which means the game time that came with the game will soon expire. Million of NPCs have been force-choked, lightsabered and shot, the PvP battlegrounds have claimed the lives of many, and if our guilds are anything to go by, many have already reached the level 50 cap.

So here's the big question. Will you let TOR take out that first monthly payment and continue playing, or are you ready to cancel and walk away. If so, why?

Don't forget, you can join our guilds to get access to all the lovely folk on guild chat. If you're in Europe, the PC Gamer Mint Imperials on the Nightmare Lands server are open to mag readers. On the Republic side, The Revel Alliance are still taking applications. If you're playing in the US, check out the Coconut Monkeys on The Crucible Pits server.