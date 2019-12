Diablo 3 was released on Tuesday. I got to attend the launch and interview Blizzard developers, Julian Love and Leonard Boyarsky, about the secrets of their development process. It seems that Blizzard's priority is in focussing on "the awesome" - a sentiment I endorse. Click up there to watch the devs spill the beans.

