When will Fortnite be back up? That's precisely the question on the lips of thousands of battle royale players as the world of Fortnite was sucked into a huge black hole as part of the Fortnite Season X event. Not only has the game we know and love been consigned to the greedy belly of a collapsed star, we still have no idea when Fortnite is back up, and what it'll look like when it does.

With no Fortnite season 11—or should we say Fortnite Chapter 2?—in sight, I've put together everything we know so far about the shocking outage and when we can expect the hours of misery without a slowly-encroaching circle of stormy death to finally end.

Is Fortnite back up yet?

The short answer is no, but we'll of course keep you up to date with the latest information as we get it. In a serious commitment to the bit, Fortnite's social channels have been wiped clean—although it is a silver lining that even the nightmarish hellscape of Twitter wouldn't make it through a black hole in one piece—and all you can see on YouTube and Twitch is a livestream of the black hole itself. Also mysterious numbers are appearing near the black hole, with myriad player theories emerging as to what they could indicate. I certainly don't know what they mean, so we'll have to wait and see.

If you try and log into the game you'll only get as far as the Battle Royale lobby screen; both Creative and Save the World are unavailable, too. Once you get to the lobby your character gets subsumed into the dead star all over again. Still if you're in the mood for a game while you're waiting, here are the Fortnite Konami code so you can enjoy the Space Invaders-style black hole mingame.

You should also check out these amazing Fortnite black hole reactions, including a persuasive theory regarding a mischievous honking bird. They're so good they almost make the outage worthwhile. Ok, that was a joke, I take it back.

After over 24 hours in this state of Battle-Royale-less flux, we're still on tenterhooks as we wait for the tiniest scrap of information as to the game's return. What we do know is that Fortnite Chapter 2 is allegedly available to preload in China. From various sources we seem to be able to see that there is a 13GB console pre-load ready and raring to go for Chinese players. Whatever the next phase of Fortnite is, we can expect a pretty sizeable change. According to that alleged leak, Fortnite will be back on October 15 in that territory. Tomorrow, in other words. There's no time attached to that, so it could be midnight Chinese time, which would mean we'll be playing again very shortly.

However, other leaked information suggests that the game will return later than that. According to a leak from the in-game API (courtesy of @Lucas7yoshi) we'll be waiting until October 17. Since the game usually updates itself on a Tuesday I'm inclined to believe that Fortnite will be back tomorrow, so sooner rather than later. Regardless this is a huge event, so I hope you've taken the chance to rest up so you're ready to get back to raking in those Victory Royales.