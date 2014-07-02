What we want from Doom 4

When all is said and done, the singleplayer will eventually be over. Give us reasons to go back and do it all again. Other FPSs are great at this: Far Cry 3 had different traps and weapons to choose from, and Dishonored gave us so many powers to play with we had to go back and beat levels in new ways just to experience everything the game had to offer. Over in console-world, Halo’s toggle skulls make certain enemies faster or stronger just for the challenge of it. Bring this philosophy to the singleplayer experience so that we want to go back again and again.