What Remains of Edith Finch will reveal its mysteries in April

We described What Remains of Edith Finch in our great big Guide to the Games of 2017 as a first-person adventure for the whole family, "if your family is haunted by an ancient curse." It's a collection of strange tales about an extended clan in Washington State, told from the perspective of "uncles, sisters, brothers, cousins, and more," each from a different era and featuring its own unique style of play—and all of them ending in that family member's death.

That description alone marks it as a game I want to play, and the fact that it comes from Giant Sparrow, the studio that made the sadly PlayStation-exclusive but supremely stylish adventure The Unfinished Swan, really nails it down. Also nailed down, as of today, is the launch date: What Remains of Edith Finch will be available on Steam on April 25.

The trailer is lovely, as are the screens below, but aside from the fact that it's a first-person exploration adventure, Giant Sparrow isn't letting much slip. Edith only lived in the huge Finch house until she was 11, and after the disappearance of her brother, her mother sealed up half the rooms. Now grown, she's returned to the house to explore her family's mysterious history—and discover why she's the only one left alive.

"Ultimately, it's a game about what it feels like to be humbled and astonished by the vast and unknowable world around us," Giant Sparrow said. Yeah, that's my kind of jam. It's not available for pre-purchase yet, but when it does go live it will sell for $20.