What did you play last week?

Christopher Livingston has been playing Yaga, an action-RPG inspired by Romanian folklore. You play a one-handed hero who meets characters like Baba Yaga and a giant chicken in between bashing monsters with a hammer that can be upgraded into a holy silver cross. It's got a great soundtrack, which I've been listening all morning.

Fraser Brown has been playing Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. The new campaigns makes it pretty tempting to go back to one of my favorite RTS games, since I played a fair bit of the singleplayer in the original as well as facing off against my friends at LAN parties. But then I went and started another Mortal Empires campaign in Total War: Warhammer 2 instead.

(Image credit: Edmund McMillen)

Rachel Watts played The Legend of Bum-Bo, the Binding of Isaac spin-off which is an unusual combination of genres including match-three puzzler and roguelike. It's unified by a papercraft art style that makes it look like you're trapped on a stage made out of a box fighting cardboard cutouts dangling from strings. It's unique, I'll give it that.

Jon Bolding played Unity of Command 2, and while the previous entry in this World War 2 strategy game series was more of a puzzle game with a single, optimal solution it sounds like there are a lot more tactical options to choose from this time.

(Image credit: Bigben)

I've been playing The Sinking City, after going back to try a few games from earlier in the year that caught my interest. It's a 1920s Lovecraftian mystery set in a flooded town where society has broken down and bullets replaced money. Unfortunately it doesn't do much with that setting—I only met two characters who even wanted bullets—and doesn't have enough subtlety to feel creepy, despite the damp and foggy atmosphere. There are fish-people around but they're treated like any other minority, the local gangster is an ape-man which nobody's fussed about, and every second house is full of the same monsters to shoot. It's a waste of some neat ideas.

Enough about us. What about you? Are you cowboying it up in Red Dead Redemption 2 or have you picked up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Is anyone trying out Terminator Resistance? Let us know!