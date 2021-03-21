What did you play last week?

Christopher Livingston played Dorfromantik, a village-builder with shades of board games like Carcassonne or Settlers of Catan. It's German, in case the name and those comparisons didn't clue you in. You lay down tiles to build a peaceful rural landscape, connecting rivers and train tracks as they curve around your wheatfields, constructing your own idyllic little world.

Rachel Watts played Devotion, the Taiwanese horror game that finally returned after being delisted from Steam. It's interesting that a game building on the experimental ideas of P.T. was taken away from players just as it was, but now at least Devotion is back, for anyone who wants to dare its claustrophobic apartment.

Rich Stanton played the Hawkeye DLC for Marvel's Avengers, finding a singleplayer campaign that's thoroughly enjoyable knockabout fun. And then he returned to the multiplayer to find its lobbies remain empty. It's the story of the game's launch repeated: a decent singleplayer game saddled with a live-service addition hardly anyone wants or cares about.

Fraser Brown played Star Dynasties, a sci-fi grand strategy game where his empire's beset by scandals. Specifically, sex scandals. It's an Early Access attempt at taking the intrigue and squabbling nobility part of Crusader Kings, then putting it in space. It's already got the backstabbing and infidelity down pat, which is important.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been building a post-apocalyptic city in Endzone, or enjoying the slightly reduced loading times of GTA Online? Has anyone tried out the latest legendary lord added to Total War: Warhammer 2 for free? Let us know!