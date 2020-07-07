Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is delayed until next year

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, an "action-RPG of anger management," was revealed last year, with a launch expected to happen sometime in 2020. It's not quite going to make that target, however, as publisher Nacon announced today that it will be out on February 4, 2021.

The news of the pushback came alongside a new gameplay trailer that, like the October 2019 reveal video, is very metal. Earth is dying and apocalypse is coming, but at least we've got a howling soundtrack to listen to on the way out the door, eh?

Unlike Vampire: The Masquerade games (a new Swansong trailer also dropped today, by the way), which are generally character-focused RPGs, Earthblood looks to be a very action-oriented hack-and-smasher. It's still an RPG of sorts, but as we noted in our June 2019 preview, taking the quiet, cerebral approach to solving problems is going to be difficult by design. Werewolves are creatures of rage, and managing that is meant to be a central part of the experience.

To find out more about Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, check out the listing on the Epic Games Store or hit up werewolf-videogame.com.