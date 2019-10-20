Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Earthblood reveal trailer

Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Earthblood is Bigben's action-RPG of anger management, set in the World of Darkness shared by the Vampire: The Masquerade games. We still don't know a huge deal about it, but thanks to PDXCON there's a reveal trailer to look at.

The trailer's all scene-setting rather than gameplay but it does show off what is presumably our hairy, biker-looking protagonist and his alternate forms, both wolf and wolf-man, as well as some of the high-tech exosuits we'll be smashing up in the name of saving the environment. It's soundtracked by Bones Exposed by California metalcore band Of Mice & Men, which seems appropriate.

It's not a huge amount go on but with a release window of 2020 there's plenty of time for more info to be drip-fed. We'll keep you posted.