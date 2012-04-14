Weekend Game Deals - Save big on TOR and Interplay classics

$20 off Star Wars: The Old Republic, the entire Gothic series for only $12, multiple ways to save on the Mount & Blade series, lots of triple-A titles for as low as $5 and much more should keep some money in your pocket this weekend.
STEAM
This week's cheapie Steam highlights include 40% Wargame: European Escalation , half off Might & Magic Heroes VI , the entire Gothic series for $12 ( ACT FAST! ), and 10% off newly-released Legends of Grimrock. Oh, and those of you who would like to see what it'd look like if Limbo had a baby with a Metroidvania game should really consider pre-ordering Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet at 25% off.
- 40% off Wargame: European Escalation - $23.99
- 50% Might & Magic Heroes VI - $24.49
- 75% off Gothic series Complete Pack - $12.49 DEAL EXPIRES April 14the 10am PST
- 10% off Legends of Grimrock - $13.49
- 25% off Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet pre-order
- 75% off Sniper Elite - $2.50
- 65% off Cities in Motion and added content
ORIGIN
From now until April 20th, get $20 off both the Standard and Digital Deluxe versions of Star Wars: The Old Republic . Not a whole lot else on sale on there this week, however, almost every Amazon EA deal below can be activated via Origin.
AMAZON
Amazon's rather astounding sale on 400 GAMES from last week has withered to a still-impressive sale on 150 GAMES . Luckily, most of the good stuff is still drastically encheapened and will probably remain that way until Sunday. You'll find The Darkness II , Saints Row The Third , Serious Sam 3 , and Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning cheaper here than anywhere else. Please note that many of these games can also be activated via Steam or Origin and these deals expire on April 15th - make haste!
- 75% off The Darkness II - $12.49
- 33% off Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning - $39.99
- 50% off Saints Row The Third - $24.99
- 70% off Serious Sam 3: BFE - $12.00
- 80% off Dragon Age Dual Pack (DA: Origins Ultimate & DAII) - $9.99
- 67% off Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99
- 75% off Red Faction: Guerrilla - $4.99
- 80% off Sword and the Stars - Complete Collection - $4.00
- 83% off LA Noire - $4.99
- 50% off STALKER: Shadows of Chernobyl - $9.99
- 75% off Crysis 2 - $7.49
- 70% off Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter - $4.50
- 25% off Call of Duty: Black Ops - $29.99
IMPULSE
A lot of great ways to save on Impulse this week. Highlights include 50% or more off of Dungeon Siege III , Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light , and Dead Space , plus multiple ways to save on everything in the Mount & Blade series.
- Over 75% off the 2K Ultimate Bundle - $69.99
- 75% off Mount and Blade Collection - $7.49
- 75% off Dead Space - $4.99
- 50% off Just Cause 2 - $7.49
- 50% off Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - $7.49
- 50% off Dungeon Siege III Bundle - $12.49
- 50% off Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - $7.49
- 50% Supreme Commander 2 - $7.49
- 75% off Might & Magic Heroes VI Digital Deluxe Edition - $13.74
GOOD OLD GAMES
It's hard to top GOG's free Fallout deal from last week, but they've tried mightily by reducing the all the classic Fallout games to $2.99, along with damn near everything else from Interplay! Descent, Earthworm Jim, Kingpin, MDK and practically everything else Interplay released on PC can be purchased together in a $95 DRM-free bundle, or separately at $2.99 a pop.
- 10% off Legends of Grimrock - $13.49
- 50% off Interplay Blas Bundle (32 CLASSIC GAMES!) - $95.68
- 50% off Earthworm Jim 1 + 2 - $2.99
- 50% off Fallout Tactics - $2.99
- 50% off MDK - $2.99
- 50% off Descent + Descent 2 - $2.99
GAMEFLY
Impulse is offering a better deal on the Mount & Blade Complete Collection, however, certain games in the series can be purchased for less individually on Gamefly. The Netflix of Video Games is also offering the original Men of War FREE with the purchase of the all-new Men of War: Condemned Heroes .
- 10% off Legends of Grimrock - $13.49
- 80% Mount & Blade - $3.75
- 80% off Mount Blade: With Fire and Sword - $2.49
- 50% off Black Mirror 3: The Final Fear
- 50% Men of War + Men of War: Condemned Heroes - $29.99
GAMERSGATE
Save $10 on all things Alan Wake this weekend on GamersGate. Even crazier, they're offering the 1C Complete Pack , almost 100 GAMES, for $20! Also be sure to peep the IndieFort Bundle NR.1 , featuring six games and several unlockable bonuses. The suggested price starts at $5.99, but the more you choose to pay, the more bonus content you can get (some of which is still a secret! shhhhh. ...)
- 33% off Alan Wake - $20.00
- 80% 1C Complete Pack (87 GAMES!) - $20.92
- 90% (at least) off the IndieFort Bundle NR.1 (6 GAMES) - $5.99
Know of any more game deals this weekend? Be a lamb and add 'em in the comments.