Weekend Game Deals - Double the humble

Last week I told you to check out the latest Humble Indie Bundle . Go back -- it now includes Braid, Super Meat Boy, and Lone Survivor if you pay above the average price. Wow.

Since EA is trying to be Nordstrom , we'll just skip over Origin and head to Steam, where Paradox games are 50% off all weekend. On Amazon, the Crysis Maximum Edition is only $8.99 , and GameFly has some big "Summer Roadtrip" deals . Click on over to the other side for all of this week's intellectual property cheapening...

STEAM

It's Paradox Interactive Weekend on Steam, which means 50% off all Paradox games and DLC. It seems like there's rarely a week without a Paradox sale somewhere -- Magicka, Europa Universalis, and Mount & Blade are constantly discounted. No complaints here.

AMAZON

[US Only] Rift is still 72% off , which seemed nice until I saw that it's 59 cents cheaper at its base price on the official site . That's dumb, so it's off the list. Amazon does, however, have the Crysis Maximum Edition for $8.99 and the usual big list of medium and small discounts.

GAMEFLY

[US & Canada, some available in Mexico] With new games on sale every 48 hours for GameFly's "Summer Roadtrip," I can't say how long any of these will last. This is what's on sale at the time of writing, and there's some good stuff:

GAMESTOP

New this week: GameStop is offering every Assassin's Creed game for $52, 50% off Syndicate, and 33% off Battlefield 3. Last week's Warhammer 40K: Space Marine and 2K Ultimate Bundles are back, too.

GOG

GOG's 50% off weekend deal covers Anuman games, including the Syberia, Still Life, Moto Racer, and Atlantis series.

GREEN MAN GAMING

Unless you'd like five cents off Hitman: Codename 47, not much has changed at GMG.

Know of any more game deals this weekend? Drop them in the comments!

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
