Weekend Game Deals - August 17, 2012

One of my personal favorite games, DEFCON, is on sale for $1.99 at Green Man Gaming this week (spoiler: everybody dies). You have my word that it's worth the price of, I don't know, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell or something. If you're in the market for something bigger and action-ey-er, however, Sleeping Dogs is 25% off at Get Games, Alan Wake is 75% off on Steam , and Arma II: Combined Operations is 30% off at GameFly. Much more below...

Steam ► Alan Wake and Sniper Elite

There's an "Alan Wakes Sleeping Dogs" joke here somewhere, but any effort to find it might cause an investigation by the Jokes Committee, and I can't risk losing my membership. Anyway, nothing too big on Steam this weekend, but hey, we got the free TF2 Mann vs. Machine update , free Portal 2 Perpetual Testing Initiative co-op update (with 75% off coupons to share), and a community update closed beta .

Get Games ► Sleeping Dogs, Serious Sams, and Far Crys

This newcomer is doing a nice job of making itself known. Among Get Games' smattering of sales , which include stuff like the Serious Sam series, Borderlands, and Just Cause 2, I found Sleeping Dogs for $37.44 , which is the best price I've seen for it so far.

Amazon ► The Secret World, Crysis, and Metro 2033

Nothing big to report on Amazon this week, except maybe 50% off The Secret World (personally, I think I'll hold out for Guild Wars 2). Some of the usuals, like Crysis and Metro 2033 are also back to being discounted.

GameFly ► Arma II and Focus Home Interactive

I use clocks to tell time and say "bravo" after rousing performances, but if you prefer their military applications, GameFly is having an Arma II sale . If a certain sadistic zombie mod is your target, $9 off Arma II: Combined Operations should help usher you into hell .

In addition, GameFly is offering 75% off select Focus Home Interactive games , such as Yesterday , Game of Thrones , and Wargame: European Escalation .

GameStop ► Total War and Focus Home Interactive

GameStop has discounted even more Focus Home Interactive games, and also has Total War: Shogun 2 for $7.49 .

Green Man Gaming ► 20% off it all

Until the end of the month, you can save 20% on any PC download at Green Man Gaming with the voucher code DERHE-RRDER-RINGE. Additionally, it's got quite a few games between $2 - $10 , including a personal favorite, DEFCON: Everybody Dies .

GOG ► FPS Blast

This week, GOG has discounted a selection of shooters , including Far Cry and Far Cry 2 , XIII , and Unreal Tournament 2004 ECE .