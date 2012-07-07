Popular

Weekend Game Deals - Amazonian ammunition

STEAM

The Summer Sale remains absent, but Valve has confirmed that there will be a sale which will take place during the summer. Just later. For now, how about 50% off Wargame: European Escalation and a bunch of CoD DLC?

AMAZON

[US Only] Oh, hi Amazon . Didn't see you there. What's that? You've got a big sale going on? 50% off Spec Ops: The Line , you say? Neat. And you've got 33% off Max Payne 3 , 75% off Binary Domain , 75% Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai , and big discounts on bundles like the Square Enix Ultimate Collection ? Shh, I don't know where I was going with this either Amazon, so let's just relax and enjoy your deals:

GOG

GOG's weekend promo theme is Strategy First Global . As usual, all of the games are either $2.99 or $4.99. This week's selection is big, and includes FlatOut , Jagged Alliance 2 , Disciples 2 Gold , Apache vs. Havoc , and more.

MORE GAME DEALS

Usually I list out the best from these sites, but A. some of the sales are currently cheaper elsewhere (e.g. Max Payne 3 is 30% off at GamersGate , but 33% off on Amazon ) and B. I'm really, really busy today. It's mostly that second thing, so let us know in the comments if I missed anything big this week.

