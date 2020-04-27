We have 1000 Magic: The Gathering Arena decks to give away

Popular

Grab a code and unlock the 60-card Chandra's Blaze deck in Arena.

The venerable card battler Magic: The Gathering finally has a digital version worthy of the series' legacy. MTG: Arena is free to play, and supports a huge range of cards. Playing is fun, but collecting and theorycrafting new decks is also a big part of the hobby.

We can grow that card pool for you. We've teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to give away a thousand codes that unlock a 60-card deck in MTG: Arena, featuring cards from last year's M20 core set. The deck, Chandra's Blaze, features a fiery sorceress who can deal cheap direct damage in the early game and summon massive dragons in the endgame—a classic red deck archetype.

The competition is a raffle, so 1000 winners will be randomly chosen once the competition timer expires at 6pm BST/10am PT, tomorrow, April 28. To enter, follow the instructions in the widget below. If you win a code, head to the store tab in MTG: Arena and enter the code into the 'Redeem Code' field on the right side of the screen.

You can see the full deck list below (click the icon top-right to see it full-size). This competition is subject to Future's competition terms and conditions.

