Dota 2 is more than a game. It's a lifestyle. It's an obsession. For some, it could even be a career. Valve's first documentary project goes behind the scenes of the pro-gaming community in the run-up to The International, to see what it takes to be the best - both the skill, and the cost. Gametrailers has the exclusive trailer, and you'll find it embedded here for your entertainment and enlightenment.

Release date? Please. It's Valve.