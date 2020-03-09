Watch a ridiculous Spawn gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11

In a decade of edgy comics for edgy teens it was harder to get edgier than Spawn. Now he's back, in Mortal Kombat form.

As the trailer above shows his Mortal Kombat 11 incarnation is voiced by the excellent Keith David, who also played him in the TV show. Spawn's cloak, which seems quite nicely animated, can be used as a shield as well as being full of a ridiculous amount of weaponry. Guns, chains (take that, Scorpion), some kind of hellfire axes, a sword, and more. His fatality involves skinning his opponent with the chains, then letting his cloak eat their flesh. Because of course it does.

Spawn is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 in Early Access on March 17 alongside the matinee skin pack and Hellspawn Jacqui, with a full launch on March 24.