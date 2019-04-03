Popular

Blizzard reveals 52 new Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows cards

The next Hearthstone expansion comes out next week.

The first Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows card reveal livestream took place last week, and today it's time for the last. Blizzard will reveal the remaining cards in the expansion in a livestream set to begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET today, April 3, and you can watch it with us in the player above.

Update: The stream is over, and the new cards—all 52 of them!— can be seen below. 

Image 1 of 52

Image 2 of 52

Image 3 of 52

Image 4 of 52

Image 5 of 52

Image 6 of 52

Image 7 of 52

Image 8 of 52

Image 9 of 52

Image 10 of 52

Image 11 of 52

Image 12 of 52

Image 13 of 52

Image 14 of 52

Image 15 of 52

Image 16 of 52

Image 17 of 52

Image 18 of 52

Image 19 of 52

Image 20 of 52

Image 21 of 52

Image 22 of 52

Image 23 of 52

Image 24 of 52

Image 25 of 52

Image 26 of 52

Image 27 of 52

Image 28 of 52

Image 29 of 52

Image 30 of 52

Image 31 of 52

Image 32 of 52

Image 33 of 52

Image 34 of 52

Image 35 of 52

Image 36 of 52

Image 37 of 52

Image 38 of 52

Image 39 of 52

Image 40 of 52

Image 41 of 52

Image 42 of 52

Image 43 of 52

Image 44 of 52

Image 45 of 52

Image 46 of 52

Image 47 of 52

Image 48 of 52

Image 49 of 52

Image 50 of 52

Image 51 of 52

Image 52 of 52

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows is set to go live on April 9. You can catch up with all the previously-revealed cards at playhearthstone.com, and get a closer look at the upcoming Hagatha Swampqueen Legendary card here.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
