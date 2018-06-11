Watch the creepy new trailer for The Sinking City

Third-person action detective game The Sinking City made an appearance at The PC Gaming Show today with an ultra-creepy new cinematic trailer—watch that above.

The Sinking City is a Lovecraft-inspired adventure set in '20s America. It's got an open world, but the devs are most excited for their open investigation system, which'll see us hunting down clues without checklists or quest markers. There are monsters, too, so while "the game is not about fighting monsters," and is focused on investigation, you'll still have to defend yourself.

The Sinking City doesn't yet have a release date. It comes from developer Frogware, which has a history of detective games, most recently Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter. We'll have the full segment from the PC Gaming Show posted here soon.