Watch Terry Crews perform a "mock audition" for Overwatch's Doomfist

Human flex machine Terry Crews really wants to be the voice of Doomfist in Overwatch. He's visited Blizzard HQ, he's teased fans, and now he's taken part in a "mock audition" for the role in which he declares that, following the Savior, the Scourge, and the Successor, "I am The Shit."

Other highlights:

I'm Doomfist—get ready to hurt!

Your face—my fist!

I could totally level a skyscraper!

This isn't the most adroit display of voice acting I've ever heard—it's purely Terry Crews being Terry Crews—but that's the point, isn't it? You don't hire a celebrity voice actor like this guy and then make him change his voice, after all.

Blizzard is so far staying mum on the prospect of Crewsfist, but the longer this goes on, the more it feels like something that has to happen. Crews has real gamer cred, after all, and sooner or later, Blizzard has to do something with Doomfist. Why waste a PR campaign that's already begun?