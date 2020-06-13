Popular

Watch a new trailer for Carto, a 'chill adventure game' about a young girl and a magic map

By

Carto is headed home, but she's going to help some people along the way.

Above: The full Humble Games segment from the PC Gaming Show. Carto trailer also on YouTube.

Humble Games unveiled a trailer at the PC Gaming Show today for the upcoming "chill adventure game" Carto, the story of a young girl on a long journey home, and the magic map that will help get her there.

I honestly don't know if the map is magic or Carto is, but either way the net result is the same: When she moves and rotates pieces of the map, the world around her changes too. That'll help Carto reach her destination, and it will also enable her to give aid to others that she'll meet on her journey through multiple biomes, "each with their own characters, culture, and a unique evolution of the central map mechanic." Also, there's a bear you can hug. 

Carto is slated to launch on Steam later this year.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
