Watch 14 uninterrupted minutes of Borderlands 3

Thanks to IGN, here's 14 straight minutes of the opening of Borderlands 3. Admittedly, five and a half minutes of that are Claptrap talking through the tutorial, so haters will want to skip to 5.31 to get straight to the action.

Moze is the Vault Hunter on display here, who you'll get to see take out the boss of a Children of the Vault gang, then hit level two and unlock her action skill. This is a nice improvement over the previous games which made you play to level three (in the Pre-Sequel) or level five (in the previous games) before you got access to the thing that actually made you different to every other class.

As promised, the Vault Hunter is more talkative this time—not super chatty, but still exchanging a couple of lines of dialogue with Claptrap and Lilith, who fills the role of Angel as the hovering face telling players what to do in Borderlands 3.

The movement skills are also shown off, not just sliding but also mantling, which will make hunting around for collectibles more fun. Though this is recorded from PC at 1080p and 60fps it's being played with a PS4 controller so you'll have to find a way to cope with that somehow.

