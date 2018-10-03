Warner Bros. will distribute Cyberpunk 2077 in North America

Interesting bit of trivia: The Witcher, released back in a time when nobody knew who (or what) CD Projekt was, was published by Atari. What's interesting about that, to me at least, is that the game put CD Projekt on the map and laid the foundation for what it's grown into today, yet Atari remains a shambolic corpse that, last we checked, was leaping into the cryptocurrency fray and trying to raise money to help it resurrect the old Atari VCS. So close, so far away.

Things are different now, of course. CD Projekt is a monster, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games to come along in year, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will have the privilege of distributing it in North America.

"We’ve worked with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and both releases turned out to be really successful, so we’re entering this new stage of our cooperation with great confidence," CD Projekt senior vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski said.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is our biggest and most ambitious project to date, and I’m really looking forward to all the amazing things we can achieve together."

WBIE previously published the Xbox 360 version of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and handled retail distribution and marketing across all platforms for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in North America—the same responsibilities it will handle for Cyberpunk 2077. There's history between the two, then, but even with that this is a pretty big get for Warner.

The word on the street—spoken quietly, in Turkish—is that Cyberpunk 2077 will be out sometime next year, but honestly I wouldn't bet the farm on it.