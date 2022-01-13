Audio player loading…

Upcoming RTS Warhammer Age of Sigmar has been delayed into late 2023, according to a recent trading report from developer Frontier.

It was originally due to release in the early half of 2023 but is now expected to come out "later in that calendar year" (thanks Eurogamer). Frontier says the delay "will further improve the quality and longevity of the game, and overall make it more successful."

To say Age of Sigmar was announced would be an overstatement, with the game quietly revealed in a note to investors back in 2020. Frontier has been awfully tight-lipped about the whole thing—there have been no screenshots, gameplay or trailers to peep and this delay has been the first bit of news since then. Thankfully, Creative Assembly's Total War: Warhammer 3 is around the corner and ready to satiate the need for new digital tabletop goodness. It's one of the PC Gamer team's most anticipated games of 2022, too.

The trading report also mentions Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, which launched in a poor state in mid-2021. "Elite Dangerous experienced a difficult calendar 2021 following the disappointing launch of the major Odyssey expansion in May 2021," the report read. "We continue to support the game and our passionate players with development updates, and we have seen an upturn in player sentiment as a result."