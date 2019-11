At this point, you probably need a diagram to keep track of all the Warhammer games in development. Regicide, in case you've forgotten, is the Chess game—albeit a Chess game where a Space Marine can chuck a frag grenade at a bunch of dudes.

I have always considered Chess's lack of assault rifles and ordinance as a major flaw. Hopefully the 40K version of Chess can fix that.

Regicide is due out later this year, and you can find out more about it over at the official site.