Warhammer 40,000: Regicide to officially release in August

After only four months in Early Access, Warhammer 40,000: Regicide will release officially on August 26. The "Orks-versus-Space Marines game of chess" will launch with three acts and 50 missions, as well as tactical abilities not seen in the current Early Access build. According to the official announcement there's a bunch of other new stuff as well, including "many new tactical abilities, a full tier upgrade system for units, and a barrage of additional fan-requested features, refinements and improvements."

If you're already playing the Early Access edition, you'll probably know about the recent Update 1.3, which rolled out yesterday. It ushered in the first act of the campaign, a beta version of the Armoury, new abilities for both players and units, and a lot more. The lengthy notes can be found over at the Regicide Steam page.

If you like Warhammer but prefer something a bit less chess-like, here's ten minutes of the forthcoming Total War: Warhammer tie-in.