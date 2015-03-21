Warframe's Sanctuary update adds new Chroma warframe and more

Digital Extremes have just released a huge update for Warframe that adds a new playable character, Chroma. Ol' Chrome Eyes is a dab hand with elemental attacks - like your dad, he can "exhale a deep breath of elemental destruction". See the chitinous Chroma in action in the above profile video.
The Sanctuary patch also updates PvP, and adds a new eight-player co-operative game mode, quest, relay room and enemy ("the Grineer Manic is difficult to catch, and deadly to ignore"), along with extra weapons and maps. Chroma aside, here are the main additions in a bit more detail:
- PvP 2.0 - "Take on your fellow Tenno in a game of Cephalon Capture, try your hand at three new maps, conquer a variety of challenges and explore the exciting changes to the PvP Game Mode with PvP 2.0."
- NEW GAME MODE - "For the first time ever, create a squad of eight Tenno and work through Mission challenges."
- NEW QUEST - "Work with Cephalon Simaris to find the source of a mysterious voice. Something is out there, and it is hunting. Work with Simaris to track it down and discover its true nature."
- NEW WEAPONS - "KOHMAK: Like the larger Kohm, this hand-shotgun doubles its volley with each successive shot; RIPKAS: Tear the enemy down with these motorized saw fists."
- NEW RELAY ROOM - "Explore the Sanctuary and visit Cephalon Simaris. Track down unique targets to scan in a Codex shared by Tenno throughout the Solar System, and help unlock exciting new lore and Syndicate rewards."
- NEW ENEMY - "Dashing in for quick strikes before falling back to the shadows, the Grineer Manic is difficult to catch, and deadly to ignore."