Warframe's Plains of Eidolon remaster is out now

Warframe's Plains of Eidolon, the game's first open-world space, has been updated today. It originally launched in 2017, flinging all sorts of activities and threats at wandering players. Since then, Warframe has only grown, both in size and ambitions, so Digital Extremes has returned to Eidolon to give it a visual overhaul, new enemies and even more diversions. See what you're in for above.

Terrain textures, dynamic lighting, the day and night cycle and more have all been improved, and it should run smoother, to boot. It looks good! It's been a wee while since I visited, and I didn't find it especially dated (it's only a couple of years old), but I won't turn my nose up at a makeover and performance improvements.

As for new things to do, you can now track and trap animals in the Plains, either finding them as you walk around or using Echo-Lures to call them. Start collecting them and you'll net yourself a badge and some adorable Floofs.

If you're looking for something a bit more dangerous, there's a new type of Grineer machine causing problems. Tusk Thumpers are big defence platforms on legs and come in three varieties: regular vanilla, Bull and Doma. Apparently they don't have an obviously vulnerability, so taking them down will involve finding their weak spots, and you'll need to do it quickly. You'll also be able to get Thumper Floofs! So many toys.

Thumpers giving you trouble? Maybe you just need to stick some weird devices on your hands and feet. You'll look ridiculous, but the Korrudo Grineer sparring weapon will amplify all of your attacks. It might just be worth the mockery.

The Plains of Eidolon update is available now.