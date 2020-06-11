Warframe's Deadlock Protocol update adds a new boss, new warframe and remastered levels today

Warframe's massive Deadlock Protocol update is launching today, bringing with it overhauls to early-game area visuals, a reworked boss, a new playable warframe and more unlockable goodies.

The biggest part of the update is the new visual style of the Corpus ship areas. As the game uses procedurally-generated levels, the tileset used on Corpus ships has been in the game since its 2012 launch. It often felt like a mishmash of grey corridors, and so the new update has given them all a fresh lick of paint. Corpus ships are now more colourful and visually interesting, featuring shrines and statues to Corpus elites. Digital Extremes has also hinted at "new dangers" to be found in the levels as well.

The Jackal box has also been souped up, and is part of an ongoing in-game event. For seven days after the update drops, players will be able to go on Jackal Sorties to take on a much more challenging Level 100 version of the boss. For a preview of how this new boss fight will go down, there's a new trailer focusing specifically on the Jackal.

The last major content update comes in the form of the new Protea warframe. Her role appears to be locking down and enforcing control over specific areas, with her ability to throw cluster grenades, turrets and a dispensary for her teammates. Protea's biggest trick, though, is the Temporal Anchor, which records her movements. Should she be damaged, downed, or deactivate it herself, the anchor will rewind Protea's actions, returning damage to enemies and refilling her ammo, shields and health.

The Jackal trailer above shows Protea in action, although her own trailer explains her abilities in greater detail.

There's also a number of new cosmetics, weapons and armour packs, dojo decorations and more being added as part of the Deadlock Protocol update. For a full breakdown of these, visit the Warframe blog.

Warframe is the kind of game I've always got installed, but am too intimidated by to actually play. Maybe with the early areas now looking a bit more appealing, and Protea looking like a lot of fun to play, I might just jump back into it and give it another whirl.

The Deadlock Protocol update is going live today.