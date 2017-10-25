Warframe Plains of Eidolon update almost doubles concurrent player count

Launched just over two weeks ago, Warframe's Plains of Eidolon is one of the free-to-play shooter's most ambitious updates to date. Its debut foray into open world play has at times split opinion—see here and here—however its peak concurrent players record has now almost doubled.

As detailed by developer Digital Extremes in a press release, Warframe's peak Steam concurrent player record prior to the Plains of Eidolon expansion was 69,526—following the launch of it Octavia's Anthem solo quest in March. Following PoE, though, that number has jumped to 121,377.

"[This makes] it the second highest peak CCU for a free-to-play game currently on Steam," says Digital Extremes. "Warframe Plains of Eidolon rocketed to the top five of SteamCharts, racking up 40,145,054 hours played (as of this writing) by enthusiastic Tenno. Since its launch in 2013 on PC, Warframe has amassed more than 30 million registered users across all three systems over four-plus years."

If you're playing Plains of Eidolon at the moment you might find Steven Strom's beginner's guide helpful, as well as his tips on how to kill an Eidolon Teralyst.