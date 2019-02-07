Warface devs leave Crytek to form Blackwood Games studio

The developers behind Warface have announced that they'll be moving away from Crytek to set up their own studio, Blackwood Games, where they'll continue to work on the free-to-play FPS.

"It was a tough decision to leave Crytek after all these years, but sometimes you need change to evolve" says creative director Michael Khaimzon, who will head the newly formed Blackwood Games studio.

"It’s very important for us to focus on developing Warface in a way that lives up to players’ expectations. We have kept the development team intact, and their expertise will allow us to move forward with our plans and ideas."

The decision comes nearly six years after the game's launch. According to Crytek CEO Avni Yerli, the move will enable "a closer partnership with the game’s publisher", My.com. Meanwhile Crytek plans to concentrate on its own core games. You can check out the full announcement over on Steam.

If Warface has somehow fallen beneath your radar, you can check out the original launch trailer above or see what Chris made of it in his review, back in 2014.