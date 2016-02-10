Warcraft moviegoers may get World of Warcraft for free

The Warcraft film is approaching fast—June 10, if you hadn't heard—and the word on the street is that Blizzard is considering a movie/videogame crossover of a sort I haven't encountered before. “The street,” to be more precise about it, is Reddit, where a user has posted an image of a survey saying that Blizzard is giving thought to offering a free copy of the World of Warcraft “Ultimate Movie Edition” with every purchase of a ticket to see Warcraft in a theater.

The WoW Ultimate Movie Edition would include the base game, plus the Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, and Warlords of Draenor expansions, as well as an exclusive in-game item and one month of free game time. The sharp-eyed among you will notice that Wrath of the Lich King is spelled incorrectly as “Litch,” which should immediately raise suspicions. However, Blizzard Customer Support agent “Araxom” stated in the thread that the survey, and the typo, are legit.

That's no guarantee that it's happening, and even if Blizzard decides that this is a good idea—and I certainly think it is—there are still a number of regional and logistical issues to overcome. Will the offer be available outside the US? What about long-time WoWzers who may feel neglected? And what kind of “proof of viewership” will be required? I've emailed Blizzard for more information, but for now it sounds like you'd be smart to hang on to your ticket stubs.

Thanks, PCGamesN.