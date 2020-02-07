Warcraft 3: Reforged's 2GB update tackles animations, hitching and more

It's been a "a hard week" for Blizzard following the launch of Warcraft 3: Reforged, and a frustrating one for its very vocal community. A 2GB patch dropped last night, however, which stamps out bugs and tackles some of the animation and performance issues that have lingered after the switch from beta to release versions.

It won't appease everyone, but that's going to take a lot more than one update.

Notably, animations, triggers and cameras have been tweaked in some of the campaign's cutscenes, along with animations for various units and buildings during games.

There have been a lot of reports of micro-stuttering, which I've noticed myself, and while it's not clear if it's been completely dealt with, Blizzard says it's "resolved an issue with hitching when constructing buildings or training units for the first time."

In custom games, multiboards should no longer cause crashes, while joining lobbies for the same map won't create duplicate versions of it now. During the beta, I had a lot of trouble making custom games, an issue that seemed to be resolved at launch, but since has returned. Sometimes, I'm simply unable to create one, but it's inconsistent. Unfortunately there's no mention of it in the patch notes.

Earlier in the week, Blizzard said that it was working on reintroducing leaderboards and clans in a major patch. Expect more details on its progress and release date in the coming weeks.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Campaign

Players should no longer be met with a "defeat" screen after loading into a mission.

Audio levels for some dialogue have been adjusted.

The animations, triggers, and cameras for some cutscenes have been tweaked.

Disconnecting or logging out will no longer change the save file folder.

Fixed a number of issues that would block progression or not give credit for completing missions.

Developer's note: Updating a map for these types of fixes invalidates prior saves. This is similar to how replays from prior game client versions no longer work. Campaign progress will not be lost.

Custom games

Multiboards should no longer crash custom games.

Joining lobbies for the same map no longer creates duplicate versions of the map.

Developer’s note: This also resolves disconnects from improper map names.

Gameplay

The rendering of Classic mode has been updated.

Resolved an issue with hitching when constructing buildings or training units for the first time.

Fixed Ziggurat upgrade animation in Reforged mode.

Adjusted animations and portraits for multiple units and buildings.

Units completing training while off-screen again have voices.

Starting locations are again obscured by the fog of war.

Interface