War Thunder: Ground Forces expansion moves its tanks into open beta

War Thunder was already pretty war-y, what with its battling sky-tanks. Or "planes". Now, though, it's even war-ier, thanks to a new update that introduces ground-tanks. Or "tanks". The long-teased Ground Forces expansion has been released into open beta, giving a new altitude for players of the free-to-play combat game to fight across. Naturally, the launch trailer features lots of angry metal boxes rolling across some fields.

To add tanks to your 'hanger' (read: tank shed), go to the Research menu's Army tab and buy them in the usual way.

You can see the full patch notes for update 1.41 below.