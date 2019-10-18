How to unlock the Vulpera, World of Warcraft's cuddly new fox race

World of Warcraft's upcoming 8.3 update, Visions of N'zoth, introduces a long-anticipated new Allied Race to the Horde: The vulpera. These cuddly little desert foxes are nomads to the Vol'Dun region of Zandalar—as any player who has already completed Battle for Azeroth's main story will surely know. But like any Allied Race, the vulpera aren't immediately available for all players and first require a lengthy grind and the completion of several quests to unlock. This guide covers how to unlock vulpera (according to what's available on the public test servers), what their racial abilities are, and what classes they can play.

How to unlock the vulpera for the Horde

To be clear: The vulpera are not available in World of Warcraft yet. They'll be released with update 8.3 sometime early next year (we predict).

That said, players have already dug into the public test servers and mined a lot of information over what you'll need to do to unlock the vulpera once they're available. If you've unlocked other Allied Races, the steps should be familiar.

Reach exalted with The Volundai faction (Horde only)

Earn the "Secrets in the Sands" achievement which requires completing "Unlikely Allies," "The Warguard’s Fate," "The Three Keepers," "Atul’Aman," "Dangers in the Desert," "A City of Secrets," and "Storming the Spire" storylines.

Completing those requirements will let you undertake a new quest when update 8.3 goes live. Once you complete the quest, you'll earn the "Allied Races: Vulpera" achievement and can immediately make a vulpera character for the Horde. Doing so will also unlock a new Caravan Hyena mount that you can use on any of your Horde characters.

Vulpera racial abilities and class selection

Like all races, the vulpera have a mix of racial abilities that'll lightly influence their playstyle and what classes they're best suited for.

The vulpera can play the following classes:

Hunter

Mage

Monk

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warlock

Warrior

The vulpera racial traits are:

Bag of Tricks: Use a trick on an enemy to damage them, or an ally to heal them.

Use a trick on an enemy to damage them, or an ally to heal them. Make Camp: Set your camp location outdoors.

Set your camp location outdoors. Return to Camp: Teleport back to your camp location.

Teleport back to your camp location. Nose for Trouble: Take less damage from the first strike inflicted by an enemy.

Take less damage from the first strike inflicted by an enemy. Vulpera Survival Kit: Find extra goods when you loot humanoids.

Find extra goods when you loot humanoids. Fire Resistance: Take less damage from fire.

Vulpera customization options, dances, and Heritage Armor

Like any race, the vulpera come with a variety of unique customization options including dance emotes, funny pickup lines, and special Heritage Armor if you level one from its starting level of 20 all the way up to 120 without using any premium level boosts.

Wowhead dataminers have already found all the vulpera customization options for when you're first making one in the character creator. There's too many images to link, so you can find the full set here.

Vulpera dance emotes:

Streamer Neryssa has captured the dance emotes:

Vulpera flirt and joke emotes:

Wowhead has collected all of the male and female flirts and jokes:

Vulpera Heritage Armor: