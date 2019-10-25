Vote for your favorites in the Future Tech Readers Choice Awards

(Image credit: Future)

The first-ever Future Tech Awards is coming to CES in January. The accolades will honor the best people, products, and services in the tech industry from across the US, and we'd like you to do us a solid by making some nominations.

The awards will be broken down into four main categories:

Future Choice: The best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee.

The best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee. Reader's Choice: The best products as voted for by Future Tech's readers.

The best products as voted for by Future Tech's readers. Future 50: The top 50 people, across five key tech industry categories.

The top 50 people, across five key tech industry categories. Tech Hall of Fame: Decorated industry veterans and deserved recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Reader's Choice category is where you can make really your mark. It's divided down into five separate sub-categories, one of which—Computing and Gaming—is obviously of particular interest to us. But if you have a pressing interest in other tech-related topics (or you just want to be involved), you can also make noms in the Mobile Technology, Camera, Video and Photography, Home Entertainment and Personal Audio, and Connected Home and Audio categories.

All of this might seem a bit out of place for PC Gamer, but it's a collaborative effort with our sister sites at Future, like Windows Central, TechLife, Tom's Hardware, ITProPoral, and History of War (which isn't a tech site, but tanks are cool), and we thought it'd be fun to get our readers involved. To that end, you can also throw in some names for the Future 50 and Tech Awards Hall of Fame categories if you like, although they're really media-focused categories. Do you have thoughts on which C-suite executives and marketing managers made particularly impactful contributions to the business this year? Possibly not, but you're free to sound off regardless.

Online voting for the Readers Choice awards will begin on November 4. The winners in all categories will be announced at CES 2020, which runs January 7-10, with the top vote-getters being honored on January 8 at the Future Tech Awards ceremony.