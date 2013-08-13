Volume is a stealth game from the creator of Thomas Was Alone

The freshly announced Volume is being made by Mike Bithell, creator of the quadrilateral platformer Thomas Was Alone. Which means I'm fighting the urge point at one of the abstract red cuboids emerging from the ground and going "lol, Thomas in 3D!" I'll continue to struggle against that base temptation, because Volume looks to be an intriguing stealth distract-'em-up with an emphasis on making noise.

To the Youtubatrons!

Some brief story info has been posted to the Volume website .

"[REDACTED] Does not kill. That would be far too easy. Instead, he commits his crimes through stealth. He sneaks, he distracts, he avoids. He is never seen, and seldom heard. As he grows in popularity and notoriety, so will his inventory. Blackjacks, bugles, thunderclaps and veils are just some of the tools at [REDACTED]'s disposal."

The game's site notes that Volume will release with "hundreds of challenging and exciting environments," but goes on to promise that every area can be remixed and expanded. "The community are free to take the game in any direction they want, even releasing their own takes on the core levels. This is a game which will evolve, warp and grow as players make their mark on [REDACTED]'s legend."

A livestream of the game is planned tonight at 9pm BST, over on Bithell's Twitch channel . Alternatively, you can see a ten minute demonstration below.

Volume is set to release in 2014. No platforms have been announced.