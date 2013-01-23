Visceral Games admits Dead Space 3 for PC will be a straight port

Dead Space 3 for PC will be a meat and potatoes port of its console equivalents, it has been confirmed. According to games.on.net , that means there will be no DirectX 11 support and no fancier textures, so if you were hoping to push your top-of-the-line gaming PC to its limits with a copy of Dead Space 3, well then... you probably can't.

The news follows reports yesterday that EA will introduce optional microtransactions in the Dead Space 3 campaign, meaning that you'll be able to buy in-game resources for weapons upgrades with real world money.