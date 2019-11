As all-out war sparks again in EVE, writer Andrew Groen, author of new book Empires of EVE (and former PC Gamer contributor), has released a narrated video of one of the game's most interesting moments: The Siege of C-J6MT. The five-minute video tells the tale of Red Alliance's defeat, and eventual Spartan-like guerrilla war fought against their attacker.

We'll have an exclusive excerpt of Groen's book tomorrow on PC Gamer, and more coverage of EVE's current conflict coming later today.