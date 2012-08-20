Valve launch new Saxxy video awards competition

The Saxxy Awards are back, giving budding film makers the opportunity to craft a masterpiece and win a Saxxy Award in Team Fortress 2. The winniest winner of the shortlist of category winners will be flown out to Valve for a sit down session with Valve's Source Filmmakers, which is a great prize because I don't know if you've ever tried it but flying is BRILLIANT. The Valve filmmaker folk are probably quite nice as well. Once there you'll have the chance to get your work "aired on GTTV's VGA preshow this December."

There are four categories, the most challenging of which is likely to be "Original Universe" which requires that all featured assets be custom made. There are other gongs available for best action, drama and comedy. All entries must be submitted between Nobember 1 and November 15. No sooner, no later.

That's one of a number of rules Valve have come up with to stop this thing getting out of hand and turning into a "who can make the best version of Homeward Bound using nothing but bits of the Pyro" competition, which nobody wants. NOBODY. Here are those rules.



Entries must be no longer than five minutes.

Each entry must be at least 720p.

All entries must be submitted using the Source Filmmaker's upload to YouTube™ and Steam Community menu option.

Only entries submitted between Nov. 1, 12:00 AM and Nov. 15, 12:00 AM GMT will be considered.

Voting begins Nov. 16.

Winners, selected by Valve from the community-chosen nominees, will be announced by Dec. 31, 2012

All co-creators must be finalized by submission deadline to be considered.

You are free to use any Valve IP.

If you use any non-Valve IP, you must be the copyright owner or have explicit permission from the owner.

Multiple submissions per person are fine.

Submissions must be free of advertisements.

Find out more on the Team Fortress 2 site . Note that you're free to use any of Valve's IPs. It'll be interesting to see if we get many Dota 2 entries.