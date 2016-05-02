Use a drone to scour the surface of a devastated planet in Breached

In Breached, a unique survival game with a focus on storytelling, you wake up from cryostasis stranded on a super-heated alien planet—think Phoenix sidewalks in summer. The only way out of this hot hot mess is by using a future-timey neurologically controlled drone to search the surface of the planet for minerals and salvage, which you can use to synthesize fuel and rebuild a proper shelter. Problem is, you’re pretty tired from that computer-induced coma, and can only do so much every day. Using the drone, salvaging, synthesizing, building—it all drains your character’s stamina, and with only eight days until the computer puts you back to bed, time is of the essence.

In the space between the work, you’ll uncover old journal entries tied to a database, and using associated hashtags (and time) you can dig through piles of files. Coupled with what you observe in the remnants of reclaimed human civilization on the planet’s surface, the potential for figuring out what went wrong is an interesting narrative factor. Signs point to something mysterious.

For an overview of Breached, watch the video above or check it out when it releases sometime in May.