Ultra Street Fighter 4 will drop Games for Windows Live

Ultra-kill! The ultra in question being Ultra Street Fighter 4, Capcom's most superlatively titled version of the game to date. The kill? Games for Windows Live, which has again been sent flying from a series in a slow motion KO arc. The removal of the unpopular service was confirmed, via Twitter, by Neidel “Haunts” Crisan, an employee at Capcom.

Here's the tweet, spotted by NeoGAF :

@Smedwicks @toddhunter @ultradavid @FishStix @tehrebound It's coming to Steam, yes, we'll be transitioning from GFWL to Steam. August 14, 2013

"We'll be transitioning from GFWL to Steam," is a statement that suggests Steamworks. Valve's feature integration service performs a similar role to GfWL, albeit better and without seeming to punish PC gamers for daring to spend time away from an Xbox. Even so, there's enough ambiguity that full Steamworks support isn't yet confirmed. Especially given that Haunts doesn't appear to know exactly what Steamworks is.

And if you want even more good news, Haunts also confirmed that the PC version of the fighter is planned for release on the same date as the consoles.

@FishStix @tehrebound Yes the intention is to have them all launch at around the same time. Should have more deets on PC ver soon. August 14, 2013

In all, PC-based fighting game fans have had plenty to be happy about recently. Let's hope the genre's continuing support of the platform is set to continue.